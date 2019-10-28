Chennai’s air quality turns unhealthy; 198 PM due to bursting of crackers

Chennai: The air quality index in Chennai stood at an unhealthy 198 PM (Particulate Matter) since the past two days, courtesy Deepavali celebrations, say sources. However, the government is yet to release this year’s data.

It is to be noted that the State government had fixed time slot (between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm) for bursting of crackers in Tamilnadu, based on court order. However, despite the enforcement, many areas reported people continuing to burst fireworks during the day and night.

Places like Velacheri and Alandur had air quality indices at 210 (very unhealthy) and 330 (hazardous) last night.

Although it is not clearly known if this year’s pollution is lesser than last year, reports suggest that 2018’s Deepavali air pollution was better than the previous year’s data.

As per Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB’s) data, in 2018, in Besant Nagar the PM 2.5 level stood at 29 and PM10 (75), in Nungambakkam PM2.5 level was (21), while PM10 was 48 and T Nagar recorded 38 PM2.5 and 97 PM10.