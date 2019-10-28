‘Sequel to Kaithi soon’, says Karthi

Karthi starrer Kaithi hit the screens Friday. It won rave reviews and managed to collect biog at the box office in oits first week-end. The action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is doing brisk business in Andhra Pradesh too.

Speaking to media persons, actor Karthi revealed that the team is planning to come up with the sequel. He said, “Lokesh called me just last night and asked for just 30 days to finish Kaithi 2!”.

The director of the film took to Twitter and hinted about the sequel. He wrote, “Thanx for the overwhelming response guys. Loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making Kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity! To answer all your txts and calls yes, ‘Dilli’ will be back.”

It is said that the director will begin the project, once he completes shooting for his upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay. Meanwhile, Karthi is also working on Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.