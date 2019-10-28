Struggle for Sujith: Vijayabaskar says ‘time to discuss final plan’

Chennai / Tiruchi: Efforts to rescue three-year-old Sujith, trapped in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchi, continued today, with a top Tamilnadu government official saying the operations will not be given up at any cost.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who is camping at the site for the past four days, said the new borewell being drilled will help a person reach down and rescue the child.

“Despite efforts taken by the rescue team, the rig has not been able to drill past 45 feet due to the rocky nature of the terrain. We are also looking for other possible alternatives to rescue the boy. Even as the drilling is continued, all experts have been asked to discuss and come up with a final plan,” he said.

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said efforts to rescue the child who fell into the borewell at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai will not be given up at any cost and the work would continue.

“The rescue operations will not be called off at any cost. There will be no let-up in the efforts. At the same time we don’t want to give any false hope to the parents of the child,” he told reporters here.

He said modern equipment were being used in the rescue efforts, adding work to drill a parallel hole using rigs is affected by the rock mixed soil of the area.

“Whatever is technically possible we are doing. The child is locked in the place now using this technology and he would not drift further. We want to be careful that the child should not be affected,” Radhakrishnan added.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the spot around 12 am today and discussed the developments with the Ministers and the officials camped there. He once again visited the spot this afternoon.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan said no other State government would have taken so much effort to save the child.

Thousands of people have been praying for the well-being of the boy and have been joined by celebrities and politicians. The child had fallen into the borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening.