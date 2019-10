Vanitha Vijayakumar is making her foray into small screen after her stint in Bigg Boss 3. She will be playing a key role in a mega serial titled Chandralekha.

“It is a very crucial role and brings a turning point in the story. Of course, a positive character, which helps the lead pair Sanjay and Chandra from a difficult situation,” says Vanitha. Directed by Anand Babu, Saregama produces the series.