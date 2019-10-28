Won’t dislodge Yeddiyurappa govt: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has said his party would not try and dislodge the ruling BJP government like the saffron party had done to his coalition government and opined that he did not think that mid-term polls would be held.

“The JD(S) will not try to dislodge the government like the saffron party did to unseat the coalition government. Leaders of other parties may hanker after power, but not us. We fill function as an effective opposition party and hope the ruling BJP gives succor to the flood affected people,” he told reporters at Belagavi.