Actor Mano killed in road mishap

Chennai: Actor Mano, who played one of the leads in the movie Puzhal and hosted several television shows, was killed in a road mishap near Ambattur yesterday. The condition of his wife admitted to a private hospital is said to be critical.

Sources say that Mano was driving his car and when he reached Ambattur, he lost control of his vehicle and hit the median.

In the melee, he was killed on the spot. His wife who was also in the car sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. The couple has a seven-year-old daughter.