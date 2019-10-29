Another toddler dies as parents watch TV

Thoothukudi: Even before people can come out of the grief caused by Sujith’s death, Revathi Sanjana, a two-year-old girl, lost her life in Thoothukudi after she fell in a water tub when her parents were glued to the TV watching Sujith’s rescue operation.

The couple Lingeswaran and his wife Nisha were watching TV and discussing about the rescue efforts when they suddenly realised that Revathi was missing.

Lingeswaran was shocked to see his daughter’s leg sticking out of a plastic container of water in the bathroom. Revathi was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.