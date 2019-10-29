GV Prakash to play doc in Hollywood film

Music composer-turned-actor G V Prakash will be playing the role of a doctor in his maiden Hollywood film. It has popular standup comedian Brandon T Jackson in a pivotal role.

The film is directed by Ricky Burchell and co-produced by Tel Ganesan, who bankrolled The Devil’s Night, which had Tamil actor Napoleon in the lead role.

The story is about a drug peddler-turned-rapper, who struggles to get out of the drug mafia to make it big in his singing career. Meanwhile, GV Prakash is currently basking in the success of his recent release Sivappu Manjal Pachai, which also stars Siddharth in the lead role. GVP played the role of a carefree bike racer. He is also shooting for a film titled Bachelor.