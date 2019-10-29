Heavy rains likely across Tamilnadu

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted occurrence of heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu. For rest of the places in the State, the department, in an official communique, stated that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over south Tamilnadu and at many places over north Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

The chief amount of rainfall as released on its website, as of today, Tiruvarur recorded the highest amount 7 cm, followed by Mahabalipuram (Kancheepuram), Valangaiman (Tiruvarur) 6 cm each and Neyveli (Cuddalore), Vanur (Villupuram), Maduranthagam (Kancheepuram) and Kodavasal (Tiruvarur) 5 cm each. Several parts of Chennai received showers last night and this morning.