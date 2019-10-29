Sangeet Utsav from 1 Nov in Chennai by Sudha Ragunathan

Chennai: Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha’s annual flagship event, Bharat Sangeet Utsav, is scheduled to be held from 1 to 9 November at Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet.

According to a release, the event is in its 14th edition this year and features a stunning line-up of star performers and covers a wide variety of genres and themes. The event will be in support of Sukrtham Foundation, aiding the education of underprivileged girl children.

On the opening day, Carnatic music superstar Sudha Ragunathan will present the first-of-its-kind concert on women empowerment titled Shree Shakthi with popular Hindustani flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar, along with 200 girl children of Dr Sudha Raja’s Sargam Choir.

The event will also have concerts performed by eminent artistes like Aruna Sairam teaming up with Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam of the Thayir Saadam project, featuring the SaPa choir. Umayalpuram Sivaraman will present ‘Jwaalaa’ with his team, including playback singer Haricharan Seshadri and Stephan Devassy (piano). Sanjay Subrahmanyan,

Vijay Siva and S Sowmya will perform traditional kutcheris. Visakha Hari will present a musical discourse titled, ‘Raga and Yoga Vaibhava’. Other artistes like Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna, Rajhesh Vaidya, Subhashree Thanikachalam, Bharat Sundar, Sikkil Gurucharan, Anil Srinivasan and many others will also perform in the nine-day festival.

There will also be a special Carnatic pattimandram judged by Solomon Pappiah, with speakers Sudha Ragunathan, Neyveli Santhanagopalan, S Sowmya, Raja, Bharathi Bhaskaran and Subhashree Thanikachalam and MC B Suchithra during the event. For more details and donor passes contact +91 94440 18269 / 044 24983201.