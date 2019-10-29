Tamilnadu in tears for Sujith

Chennai: Various political leaders and celebrities bid emotional farewell to Sujith, whose life could not be saved after 80 hours of struggle after he got stuck in an abandoned borewell in Nadukattupatti near Tiruchi.

Conveying his grief, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his condolences to Sujith’s parents. He also thanked Ministers and officials who were involved in the rescue round the clock.

”I have instructed District Collectors to ensure compliance and to take strict action against violators who do not follow the rules while digging a borewell,” he added. He was set to visit Sujith’s parents later today.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has offered her condolences.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted,”I’m sorry to hear about the passing of baby Sujith. My condolences to his grieving parents and his family.”

DMK president M K Stalin said Sujith has given us all permanent sadness. ”I do not know how to console Sujith’s parents. This is not a loss only to his family but to the entire nation. We should ensure that one more life is not lost in this manner, this will be the actually homeage that we pay to him,’ he added. He announced Rs 10 lakh to the child’s family.

In a statement, Minister S P Velumani said, ”I will pray to God to give the family the strength that the need to move on from the demise of their child.”

PMK founder S Ramadoss expressed deep condolences, while Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss said he is able to feel the pain of Sujith’s parents. DMDK president Vijayakanth has expressed shock over the incident.

TMC chief G K Vasan thanked everyone who tried hard to bring out the boy alive. ”However, this incident has taught us a lesson. Immediate actions should be taken to device a strategy to ensure such incidents do not happen anywhere else across India. Precaution should be the priority, those who violate rules should be punished severely,” he said.

Actor Sarathkumar said,”It is disheartening and painful to hear the demise of the child Sujith.”

Actor Vivekh thanked all those who worked tirelessly to try and rescue the boy. ”We have taken your body Sujith but we have fallen in grief now. Who will take us now,” he tweeted.

Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran tweeted it was a sad sad morning and added that let’s hope such accidents do not happen again. People of the State, who were praying for Sujith’s safe return all these days, today conducted condolence meetings. The social media was full of tributes to the two-year-old.