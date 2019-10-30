Day-Night Test is a great way forward: Ganguly

Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the historic decision to organise India’s first-ever Day-Night Test is based on ‘common sense’ as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format.

India’s maiden Day-Night Test against Bangladesh, the second game of a two-match series, will be held at the Eden Gardens here from November 22-26 and will be a first for the visiting side as well. Ganguly said he is happy that India skipper Virat Kohli, as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), have agreed on a historic first at such short notice.

“It’s just my job, that’s what I’m here for… Because I’ve played this game for so long. It’s great. I think common sense is important. And I think it’s a great move for Test cricket and hopefully it will bring crowds back to the ground,” Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview just after the landmark development.

It’s less than a week in office as BCCI chief and Ganguly had created something that will be his legacy even if his term ends in the next 10 months. “Test cricket needs this push. Me and secretary Jay (Shah) and our new team were pretty hell-bent on it. Thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed straight away. And even more to Bangladesh Cricket Board that they agreed at such short notice. It’s a good way forward,” Ganguly said.

“Things change like this. I think it’s a great start for Test cricket in the subcontinent. Our intentions have been good. It’s going to be no problem at all. Everything will be fine don’t worry,” the former captain said in an assured tone.