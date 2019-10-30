Doctors withdraw strike after Minister’s assurance

Chennai, Oct 30: Following the talks between State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and Tamilnadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA), strike by physicians has been withdrawn.

Speaking to News Today, TNGDA Greater Chennai district president, Dr G Chandrasekar said, “The Minister last night addressed the association and promised of resolving the demands in one or two weeks’ time. Considering the severity of fever cases during monsoon, we have decided to resume our services.”

However, Federation of Government Doctors Association (FoGDA), which has not been recognised by the government, is entering the sixth day of protest. FoGDA convenor Dr Sundaresan told NT, “We have been excluded from the talks held last night. But, the Minister addressed us on 27 October and gave a written statement to resolve our demands. They say 90 per cent of the doctors have withdrawn the strike, but almost 85 per cent of us are here striking.”

Sundaresan also stated that emergency, fever and delivery wards are not affected due to the protest. In the address, Vijaya Baskar said, “Only the government doctors offer 24*7 service to patients in Tamilnadu and they are being provided good facilities.”

He also stated that the doctors of Central government are not allowed to do private practice. “However, it is not the case with the State government doctors. So, it is unfair to compare the salary alone. However, the government is considering to provide special posts for the doctors based on their ranking and challenging work environment.”

For increasing the workforce based on the requirements and not according to Medical Council of India norms, the Minister said, “It is mandatory to appoint doctors based on MCI rules. However, the demand is under consideration.”

Over 16,000 doctors, affiliated to FoGDA, are striking across Tamilnadu since the last five days. In Chennai, around 2,500 doctors are protesting at Madras Medical College.