Fire at Chennai Silks

Chennai: A major fire broke out at The Chennai Silks’ showroom in Kovilpatti, gutting property reportedly worth a few crores of rupees. No one was injured in the mishap.

According to sources, fire engulfed the three-storeyed building early this morning. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam and Kalugumalai were pressed into service.

Clothes which were kept for sale were destroyed in the fire mishap. The exact cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In 2017, fire had ravaged the Chennai Silks’ building at T Nagar in Chennai. The mishap left the eight-storeyed building extensively damaged.

The damaged building had to be razed down and a new edifice was built subsequently.