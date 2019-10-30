Motorists take wrong route on Mt-Poonmalle High Road

Chennai: Several areas in Porur are well-known for traffic menace. Especially, the Mount-Poonamallee High Road, during the peak hours, will be lined up with vehicles that are heading to IT offices, schools and colleges here. While people are requesting for signals and flyovers, motorists and autos taking the wrong route is a head-ache for commuters here. This is also one of the major reason for accidents that take place in this stretch.

Subbarao, a resident of Mangala Nagar, says, “In many stretches, the motorists don’t follow the road rules. In particular, the motorists take wrong routes near Saravana Store;s junction, Lakshmi Nagar junction, Porur High School junction and other such areas.”

t is said that in order to reach Lakshmi Nagar, the motorists have to take U-turn near Sakthi Nagar and travel up to Porur Bridge and again take a U-turn and go up to High School Signal. To avoid this long stretch travel, the bike travellers simply break the road rules by taking the wrong the route to reach Lakshmi Nagar, complains Subbarao.

He further says, “Also, those who are approaching to Porur Market from Lakshmi Nagar, is supposed to travel up to Saravana Stores, take a U-turn, and take a right turn near Porur Bridge to reach Porur Market. Instead, the motorists and autos, take the wrong route from High School junction in the wrong direction to reach Porur Market and the Arcot Road as well.”

“There are several commercial showrooms, restaurants and other such establishments present opposite to High School Junction Area. People who want to head there have to go up to Porur Bridge, take a U-turn under the Bridge, go up to Mugalivakkam Signal which is almost 1 km, take U-turn and reach the opposite road,” he states.

The residents say, “Before the establishment of the flyover near Porur junction, there was an opening near High School junction. Commuters used to take U-turn here. However, the crossing at High School Junction is permanently closed now, but the signal is retained resulting in wrong route driving and thereby the purpose of closing the crossing is wasted. So, most of the wrong-route travel can be avoided if the crossing is reopened.”