Pacer Periyasamy selected in Tamilnadu squad

Chennai: After his stellar performance in this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier League for Chepauk Super Gillies, fast bowler G Periyasamy earned maiden call-up to the Tamilnadu squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty/20 cricket tournament to be held at Thiruvananthapuram from 8 November.

The paceman with a slingy action similar to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga has overcome vision issues in his right eye and shone in the TNPL by taking 21 wickets, the highest ever in a season at an average of 10.48, impressing the selectors.

He is the only new face in the squad that will be led by Wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. All-rounder Vijay Shankar will be his deputy. The team includes international cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay and M S Washington Sundar, who will join the squad after the conclusion of the India-Bangladesh T20 series. Left-handed opener Abhinav Mukund, who had a good run in the Hazare Trophy, however, doesn’t find a place in the team for the T20 tournament.

Squad: K Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), M Vijay, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, B Aparajith,M Shahrukh Khan, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan,G Periyaswamy, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, J Kousik. Washington Sundar will join the team after the completion of the Twenty/20 series against Bangladesh.