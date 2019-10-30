Talent Monster contest to bring out special skills

Take Care International Foundation in association with Dr APJ Adbul Kalam International Foundation will be conducting Talent Monster contest for college students, general public and corporates (no age limit) aimed at bringing out their special talents. The contests includes singing, dancing, sports among others.

Take Care International Foundation is an NGO and it’s founder-president is Mohammad Ibrahim. Take Care strives to promote greenery, distribution of seed balls, tuitions for government school students and imparts soft skills training to those seeking employment opportunities. Talent Monster is their brainchild which is aimed at nurturing special talents among people and provide them an opportunity to showcase their special skills.

A poster to announce the contest was released by former CBI director D R Karthikeyan recently. The poster was presented to Karthikeyan by grand nephews of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and managing trustees of DR APJ Adbul Kalam International Foundation, APMJ Shiek Dawood and APMJ Shiek Saleem. To participate in the contest log on to www.talentmonster.org.