Chennai: Blaupunkt India recently launched a new model New York 750. It offers Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility and PhoneLINK compatibility. PhoneLINK allows customers to project their phone screen onto the Radio screen via USB cable.

A press release said, New York 750 is priced at Rs 21990 and is bundled with a free Blaupunkt Rear View Camera when purchased during this festive season.