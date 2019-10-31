DMK General Council meeting 10 November

Chennai: DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan today announced the general body meeting of the party will be held 10 November at 10 am at YMCA grounds.

In a release, he said the meeting will be headed by party president M K Stalin and asked all the general body members to participate in it without fail.

”Party development works, changes in the party laws, submission of audit reports will be the topics discussed during the meeting,” the release added.

The general body meeting was actually slated to be held 6 September. It was postponed however.