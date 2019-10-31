Fenesta launches new uPVC windows

Chennai: Fenesta Building Systems (Fenesta), a division of DCM Shriram Group recently launched a complete new and high-tech range of uPVC windows and doors to tackle extreme weather conditions and meet the changing needs of Indian consumers.

A press release said, the latest range includes improvised version of uPVC windows which provide complete insulation from rain, wind, noise and temperature.

Head of Sales and Marketing at Fenesta Building Systems, Susmita Nag said, “Fenesta is committed to continuously evolving its product range. It’s a matter of great pride for the company that its latest offering boast of an even better sound, air and water proofing compared to its existing range, besides providing several unique features like an inbuilt vision control function (in Switch Glass Windows).”