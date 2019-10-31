Fire at industrial estate in Chennai

Chennai: A fire broke out inside the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Thirumazhisai near here in the wee hours of today.

No one was injured in the mishap. However, equipment and machinery on the campus were gutted in the fire.

According to sources, a security staff at the estate spotted some sparks in the electrical wiring of an electroplating unit on the premises at 3 am. Even as he raised an alarm, the fire began rapidly spreading.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service. A team of 25 personnel doused the fire by 6.30 am.

The exact reason for the fire is not known, However, a short circuit is suspected.