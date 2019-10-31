Frustrated John Gregory rues Chennaiyin’s missed opportunites

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC failed to score for the third consecutive game this season as ATK got the better of the two-time champions with a 1-0 win in an Indian Super League match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here, Wednesday.

Despite dominating the proceedings on the field, Chennaiyin missed several opportunities to score till the half-time. However, within three minutes into the second-half, ATK’s David Williams found the back of the net to not only give his team a lead but also created a landmark by scoring ISL’s 1000th goal.

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory then made just one change with Andre Schembri replacing Dragos Firtulescu and chasing to score the equaliser, they again failed to convert several opportunities to end up on the losing side.

Gregory rued the scoring opportunities that his team missed in the game against ATK last night and termed the loss ‘frustrating’.

The two-time champions are yet to find the back of the net this season and speaking about the loss, Gregory said, “It’s very frustrating for me to sit and talk about the game. It was very much like the Mumbai game where we dominated throughout. We created a lot of opportunities and could have won the game comfortably. Sitting here having just a solitary point after three games is very disappointing.”

Gregory, however, praised his players for giving their best on the field. “Can’t fault my players in with their attitude and performance. They have given their everything right till the final whistle. It is my responsibility to get the points for the team and certainly, in the last two matches we should have got the maximum point. It was certainly a tough first seven days for the team. Performance-wise, it was excellent. As long as we keep playing in that matter, I am not that worried.”

About Lallianzuala Chhangte, who couldn’t find the back of the net on several occasions in the game, he said,”He certainly gives his hundred per cent effort. But sometimes his decision making needs to be better.”