NEET case: Bail for one more student in Tamilnadu

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court today granted bail to a Dharmapuri student who is accused of using a proxy to clear the NEET exam this year. However, the bench denied bail to her mother.

This is the fourth medico to be granted bail in the NEET impersonation case.

The court observed that the the girl’s mother Mynavathi would not be granted bail. The court has refused to give relief to the parents stating they were the ‘villains’ in the case who pressurised the students into joining medical colleges using illegal methods.

Udit Surya, a Theni medical college student was released on bail by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, later two more students who were arrested in connection with the scam were also granted bail.

It may be noted that the thumb impressions of 4,250 students admitted to medical courses this year were sent to the Crime-Branch CID for an examination.

The scam had come to light in September after the Dean of Government Theni Medical College, A K Rajendran, received two emails stating that MBBS student Udit Surya got admitted to the college without having appeared for NEET, having used an impersonator instead.

So far, the CB-CID has apprehended nine persons, including a broker and four students and their parents, in the case.