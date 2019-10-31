Palaniswami hits out at Stalin

Salem: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said he was disheartened that DMK president M K Stalin was doing politics in the death of three-year-old boy Sujith whose life could not be saved after he fell into an unused borewell.

Speaking to mediapersons in Salem, Palaniswami said despite several attempts made by the government to save the boy, Stalin has been making accusations because of political Vendetta.

”Many Ministers and officials tried to save the boy for four days forgetting their family, food and did not even celebrate Deepavali,” he added.

He further said people should come forward to close unused borewells.