Parle Agro conducts waste management training

Chennai: Parle Agro mobilised its employees to coach and create awareness about waste management among 15,000 students in15 locations across the country. The initiative was part of the company’s support and commitment towards encouraging sustainable methods of waste management and disposal.

As per the programme, students from government schools, close to the manufacturing facilities of the company were trained in segregated waste management methods, importance of disposing of responsibly, process of recycling and how reuse waste items at home, said a press release.

“Parle Agro is working towards implementing an end-to-end PET plastic waste management (PWM) program and supporting the government’s initiatives in making our society plastic waste free,” said CEO, Parle Agro, Schauna Chauhan. “A key part for this will include inculcating the necessary habits amongst the new generation.”