Shamata: ‘Rajini is a super human being’

Actress and model Shamata Anchan who was seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Everest is making her debut in South with Darbar starring Rajinikanth and directed by A R Murugadoss.

Speaking to News Today, Shamata says, “My role in the film is very pivotal and is something which I never done before. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to work with the biggest superstar in the country like Rajinikanth, and not only that he is also a super human being. It was also an amazing experience working with Murugadoss sir and I have learnt a lot from him.”

Excerpts from her interview:

Q: Tell us how you bagged the offer in A R Murugadoss movie?

A: I was told about the role by Nalini Rathnam, the casting director and I was very excited about it. She was the one who cast me in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Everest which was a turning point in my career. At first I met Murugadoss sir for the role and he instantly felt I fit the character and that is how it happened.

Q: On shooting with Rajinikanth?

A: At first I was nervous about shooting with Rajni sir because he is probably country’s biggest superstar. But things were really different. He was so humble and sweet and he even made his co-actors feel so special. Above that he is an amazing performer and a super star.

Q: How was Rajini on the sets?

A: Like I said, his aura is so comforting. He is friendly with every one on the sets. And because of this, there is a sort of friendship that I created amongst everyone on the set.

Q: Your thoughts on regional cinema?

A: I think a great story and character in any language movie/regional cinema is something that excites any artist. The region or boundaries are a blur for an artiste.

Q: Who is your inspiration? Why?

A: After working with Rajni sir, definitely it is him. He is such a huge star of our country and yet does not have his head in the clouds. It is definitely something that is very commendable and something that I would definitely aspire for.

Q: How do you want your fans to remember you say after a decade?

A: As an artiste who chooses quality work over quantity, I have been very careful about the kind of directors, stories and characters I have chosen so far. I can not just work on something that I myself would not watch or a character I myself don’t look up to.