VIT conducts IHEF 2019

Vellore: A total of 89 exhibitors from 15 countries participated at the VIT 4th edition of International Higher Education Fair (IHEF-2019) held at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore recently.

According to a press release, the event organised by the VIT International Relations Office team was open to students interested on study abroad projects and internship, masters and PhD programmes, researchers and faculty members interested in international collaborations with foreign universities. During the event, a total of 3,000 visitors interacted with the exhibitors.

Director of International Relations C Vijayakumar welcomed the exhibitors and VIT vice-president Sankar Viswanathan graced the occasion and presented mementos to all exhibitors.

VIT faculty members met with various university representatives to discuss possibilities for academic future links and international research cooperation.