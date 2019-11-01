Case against Jayalalithaa bio-pic

Chennai: J Deepa, niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, today filed a petition in Madras High Court seeking to stop the shoot of a bio-pic on her aunt titled Thalaivi.

She alleged in her petition that the movie has been made without her consent and prayed the court to stall the release of the flick.

Filmmaker AL Vijay had announced in February this year that Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi would be made.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been assigned to play the title role.

”The biopic will be made in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) and the production team has obtained the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Deepak, the nephew of Jayalalithaa,” Vijay said in a statement.

Remember Gautham Vasudev Menon is making a web series on Jayalalithaa.