FedEx releases trade report

Chennai: Small business leaders increasingly view US participation in global trade as the way to improve the overall economy and create American jobs, according to results of the fifthFedEx Trade Index (1), a survey of more than 1,000 small business leaders which tracks the impact of international trade among the small business segment of the US economy.

The survey commissioned by FedEx Corp and conducted by Morning Consult found a substantial majority of US small business leaders (82 per cent) see increasing US trade as beneficial to the overall economy, and three out of four (75 per cent) small business decision-makers said selling goods online to international customers is important to the growth of their business.

“FedEx knows that simplifying and expanding global trade is essential to our customers’ success. The results of the latest FedEx Trade Index confirm the negative impact of tariffs on small business growth,” said executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer, FedEx Corp, Brie Carere.”‘We believe everyone benefits when it’s easier to bring new ideas and products to the global market. Breaking down trade barriers is essential to creating new opportunities for our small business customers.”