I am just doing my job: Stalin

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today said pinpointing faults in the government is his duty as the Leader of Opposition.

Speaking at a marriage function in the city, he said, ”I have already said that the DMK will be an opposition party and not an opponent party. We have been following this, but Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is getting angry if we ask questions.”

He further said AIADMK won the Nanguneri and Vikravandi by-polls by distributing cash.

”However, this will not continue. We are getting prepared to win the local body elections,” he said.