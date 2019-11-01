Income-Tax raids at healthcare firm, actress’ property

Chennai: Sleuths of Income-Tax (I-T) department today carried out raids at a health, wellness and beauty chain.

Sources said, Kolors Healthcare India Private Limited came under the scanner of the I-T department for alleged tax evasion.

I-T officials carried out simultaneous raids at 50 places related to Kolors in three States this morning. Six places in Chennai were raided, and eight places in Coimbatore, Puducherry, Vellore and Trichy were searched.

Yesterday, simultaneous surveys took place at 48 locations countrywide including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The company is into fitness, beauty, weight loss and healthcare.

The house of actress Manthra also known as Raasi was also searched. She is one of the celebrity faces who has been endorsing the weight loss and wellness campaigns of Kolors, it is said.