Jharkhand polls from 30 November to 20 December

New Delhi: The Election Commission today announced five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand between 30 November and 20 December, with the counting of votes scheduled for 23 December.

Making the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the polls will be held in the Naxalism-affected state on 30 November, 7, 12, 16 and 20 December.

The Assembly polls to the 81-member assembly in the state were held in five phases as well in 2014.

The BJP is in power in the state and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.