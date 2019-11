Chennai: Following the recent foreign visits of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a a few other Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will embark on a tour to United States of America.

He will begin his 10-day trip on 8 November and is set to take part in various programmes in Chicago.

It is said that during his visit he will hold discussions about the urban development and planning followed there. He will be accompanied by Finance Secretary S Krishnan.