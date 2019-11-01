Prasiddhi Vinayagar shrine at Guindy has the only Lakshmi Kuberar in city

Chennai: Guindy is a locality in the city that houses many industries. In the late 1950s, the government allotted lands to the people working in those industries to settle in closeby and through this Labour Colony came into existence. As people moved in, going by the popular Tamil maxim ‘Kovil Illa Ooril Kudi Irukka Vendam’ which means ‘Don’t live in a town that doesn’t have a temple’, they wanted to build a temple and kept a small Vinayagar idol for worship, which has become Sri Prasiddhi Vinayagar temple today.

Speaking about the temple, one of the early settlers of the locality said, “I have been living here right from the time this colony came into existence and the elders here wanted to build a temple for the colony and initially a small Vinayagar idol was placed for worship in1963. As years rolled by slowly, the temple construction began and in 2014, the temple was totally revamped into a much bigger temple and consecration was done in the same year.”

Located in Labour Colony Third Street, upon entering the temple in the main sanctum, lord Prasiddhi Vinayagar is present in sitting posture facing east. On the left side of the main sanctum, there is a separate sanctum for Lord Murugan along with his consorts Valli and Deivanai. On the right side of the main sanctum, Lord Ayyappan can be seen. On the outer wall of the main sanctum, on the left Lord Dakshinamoorthy is present and at the back Lord Brahmma and Sri Vishnu are placed next to each other.

Behind the main sanctum, a pupil tree is present which is the temple’s sthala vriksha. Beneath the tree, idols of Nagar are placed and in front of it Siva linga and Nandi is placed. There is also an idol of Lord Vinayagar placed along with the Nagar idols which was the idol kept for worship at first. Opposite to the Ayyappan sanctum, there is a small sanctum for Lord Anjaneyar facing west. On the left side there is a separate sanctum for Lakshmi Guberar. On the walls of this sanctum, idols of Bramha and Thayar, Swarna Bhairavar and Perumal and Thayar are placed.

Speaking about the speciality of the temple, one of the residents of the area said, “Lord Vinayagar here is believed as someone who can dissolve whatever trouble that one has in his/her life. But the temple’s speciality is the Lakshmi Kuberar. After Lakshmi Kuberar temple in Vandalur, this is the only other temple in Chennai, where

Lakshmi Kuberar is present. It is worshipped by many people especially youngsters working in the companies around the locality.”

Speaking about the special festivals and poojas done in the temple, the priest said, “During Vinayagar Chathurthi, Ayyappan season in the month of December and Aadi Krithigai, the respective deities will be taken on a procession around the locality in a chariot. This year will be the 35th year of Ayyappan pooja. Apart from these on all other

important occasions, special poojas are done in the temple.”

“Worshipping Lord Murugan with archanai during Shashti regularly for 48 days will help get rid of Thirumana Dosham. During Pournami doing special archanai to the Lakshi Kuberar is considered very auspicious. Worshipping the Nagar idols continuously for 21 weeks during Tuesdays and Fridays help get rid of Naga Dosham,” the priest added.

The temple is open from 6.30 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.