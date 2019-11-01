SRM Medical College Hospital conducts rare surgery

Chennai: A rare coarctoplasty surgery was performed on a patient from Kerala at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur.

According to sources, 42-old-patient Sandhya (name changed) from Alleppey was suffering with the condition of coarctation of aorta from her birth and approached SRM hospital.

The patient was suffering from pain in both legs and numbness in the left arm. Doctors at SRM found that her pulse was not normal and transferred her to the cardiology department. Several investigations were conducted and Sandhya was diagnosed with coarctation of aorta. This is a congenital disorder, a condition present at birth. There was severe narrowing of the aorta at thoracic level, causing reduced blood supply to the lower part of the body, including both legs and high blood pressure in the upper part of the body.

The surgery was performed by Dr C Moorthy, Professor of Cardiology and his team consisting Dr Sriram and Dr Gnanavelu. They corrected Sandhya’s disorder without surgery by inserting a stent (48mm X 25mm) through her thigh without any anesthesia or surgical incision. After this procedure, Sandhya’s blood pressure reduced and the pain in her leg and arm subsided, a press release said.

Dr Moorthy said, “The patient was frequently getting headaches because of her condition. After we diagnosed it, we were able to rectify it with a small yet complicated surgery. The entire procedure was completed in an hour’s time and the patient was able to go home in three days.”