SUSE Linux on Oracle cloud

Chennai: SUSE, a Gold-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced the availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle has become a member of the SUSE Partner Program for Cloud Service Providers. A press release said, SUSE continues to expand its availability on leading public clouds that matter to customers. Customers will be able to leverage high performance virtual machines and bare metal compute with proven price/performance advantages for their Linux-based workloads.

“SUSE’s collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows us to meet growing customer demand for the agility and cost benefits of cloud-based business-critical applications,” said SUSE vice president of Global Alliances, Naji Almahmoud. “SUSE partners with leading public cloud providers because we are committed to giving customers the tools they need to succeed as they deal with increasing pressure to become more agile and economically efficient to grow, compete and survive.”