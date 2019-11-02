Bus mishap at Villivakkam: Conductor killed, 13 injured

Chennai: A government bus rammed against a container lorry killing the conductor of the bus and injuring 13 persons including its driver at Thathankuppam, Villivakkam in the wee hours of today.

The accident took place at 2.45 am. The Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was coming to the city from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh when its driver Govindasamy (53) lost control of the vehicle and hit the lorry which was going ahead of the bus.

According to the police, the bus conductor, Veeramuthu (42) of Redhills sustained injuries and died on the way to the hospital. Govindasamy is being treated at KMC for a leg injury.

The 12 injured passengers were identified as Varghese (33), Chandrasekar (30), Venkatesan (48), Krishnammal (54), Johnny (25) from Nellore, Aruldas (57) and Lingayya (60) of Redhills, Suresh (30), Revathi (55), Srinivasan (57) of Gummidipoondi, Jagannathan (31) from Choolaimedu and Devi (48) of Pallavaram. They were admitted to KMC for treatment.

Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation wing has registered a case.