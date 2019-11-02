Chennai Marathon 2020 scheduled 5 January

Chennai: The eighth edition of the annual Chennai Marathon has been scheduled to be held 5th January 2020.

According to a press release, the marathon which is said to be the largest running event in Chennai and second-largest in India is expected to see over 25,000 participants including national & international athletes and thousands of running enthusiasts.

The marathon would comprise of four events for men and women including a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) – the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), introduced last year, the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run across all age groups.

Race Director, Skechers Performance Chennai Marathon, V P Senthil Kumar said, “SPCM 2020 in its eighth edition, continues to raise the benchmark for running events in the country. This Marathon now ranks among the most popular sporting events in India. The overwhelming response that we received since registration opened in July this year has strengthened our resolve to set world-class standards in giving our participants the best running experience. The Marathon will follow the coastline with a major part running along the famous ECR of Chennai. With the support of the Greater Chennai Police, Chennai Corporation and other support partners, we are expecting to deliver a Chennai proud running event.”

“In today’s lifestyle remaining fit and active is of high importance and there is no better way to maintain this routine other than running. With the 7th year milestone of our journey in India, we will continue being committed to the ‘Strive to Achieve’ attitude by bringing in a wide range of performance shoes we want to inspire people to run, walk and evoke the need to be on the move and stay fit,” said CEO, Skechers, South Asia, Rahul Vira. The release added that the total prize money for this year is Rs 25 Lakhs.