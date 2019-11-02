DMK, defeat, dilemma

Chennai: In politics, it doesn’t matter what you achieved yesterday, it’s all about what you win today. If this theory is anything to go by, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, despite its spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha elections, is in trouble now, courtesy its poor show in last week’s Nanguneri and Vikravandi by-polls.

Though it was Congress which actually faced a jolt in Nanguneri, it is being viewed by political observers as DMK’s defeat. In fact, some seniors in the M K Stalin-led party themselves feel that wrong strategies costed the DMK heavily in these by-elections.

”Stalin made a string of promises to woo Vanniyars in Vikravandi. This did not go well with other communities in the constituency, especially Dalits. Adding to this, office-bearers of alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi were sidelined, again in a bid to attract Vanniyars. Senior Minister and AIADMK Villupuram strongman C Ve Shanmugam utilised this opportunity well to consolidate Dalit votes,” sources said.

They added: ”Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss, who is currently in the AIADMK alliance, was irked with Stalin’s attempts to impress Vanniyars and took a series of digs at the DMK. His statements with statistics, coupled with aggressive campaign strategies, stopped Vanniyars from voting for the DMK. Also, a few sections in the Villupuram district wing of the DMK were upset with the candidature of N Pugalenthi. All these factors led to the victory of AIADMK’s Muthamizhselvan by a margin of 44,924 votes.”

Talking about Nanguneri, they said, ”right from the beginning, many DMK members were unhappy over their high command giving away the seat to the Congress. Though Stalin campaigned in the constituency for Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan, there was uneasiness between the cadres of the two parties. DMK got caste equations wrong in Nanguneri too. The constituency is dominated by Nadars and a particular tweet by Stalin was not liked by them. The AIADMK, which was keen to post victory due to its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, turned DMK’s weaknesses into its strengths. And its contestant V Narayanan was a good choice.”

A senior functionary of the DMK, who wished not to be named, said, ”Thalapathi (Stalin) is no doubt a hard worker and capable leader. The party’s victory in Lok Sabha polls was mainly because of him. Though the DMK’s defeat in Nanguneri and Vikravandi is not a big thing, he should redevise strategies and portay himself as leader for all.”

The DMK has called for its general council meet 10 November and many crucial issues are to be discussed. ”Discussions will focus on constructive party activities, local body elections, amendments to the DMK’s rules and audit report,” said a statement issued by the party’s general secretary K Anbazhagan.