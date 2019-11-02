Rakshitta Ravi felicitated for her feat

Chennai: Rakshitta Ravi, a 14-year-old International Woman Master who recently won the Bronze Medal at the World Youth Chess Championship 2019, was felicitated at Velammal Vidyalaya, Mel Ayanambakkam, here, Friday.

Rakshitta Ravi though was very close to bagging the gold after leading till the ninth round in the World youth (u-14) chess championship, could only settle for the bronze as she made some errors in the final rounds that made her finish third.

During the felicitation, she addressed the students of the school and was gifted a three-dimensional art portrait and a documentary was also shown highlighting her success journey.