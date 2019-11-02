TN govt panel gives nod for Rs 8,120 cr worth projects

Chennai: A high-level committee headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday approved Rs 8,120 crore worth investments in various projects in the State that would generate about 16,000 job opportunities.

The first meeting of the committee was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Industries Minister M C Sampath among others, an official release said here.

Various matters related to investments, including the status of those committed in the Global Investors’ Meet 2019 held here earlier this year, were discussed at the meeting, it said adding approval was granted to 21 projects. “When implemented, these will generate jobs for about 16,000 people,” the release said.

The projects will come up in Chennai, its two neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallore, Salem, Coimbatore and Villupuram districts, it added.