Annamalai University wins football tourney

Chennai: Annamalai University Women Team defended their title to win the Gold Medal in South Zone inter University Football Championship held at Christ University Bangalore recently.

With the victory, Annamalai University qualified for All India Inter-University Football Women Championship organized by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT, Bhubaneswar), Bhubaneswar in the month of February 2020 along with University of Calicut, Kerala, Madurai Kamaraj University and University of Madras, Tamilnadu as they secured the second, third and fourth place respectively.

Results:

Quarter finals

Annamalai University beat MS University, Tamilnadu Score: 7 – 0

League

Annamlai University tied with University of Calicut, Kerala Score: 1-1; Annamlai University beat University of Madras, Tamilnadu Score: 1- 0; Annamlai University beat Madurai Kamarjar University, Tamilnadu Score: 1- 0