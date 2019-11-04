Chennai resident does magic therapy for differently-abled

Chennai: Magician Shornur Ravi (55), a resident of Ayanavaram has won ‘Best of India World Record’. He was a member of the team of 269 magicians who set the record of ‘Most Magicians Performing the Blooming Blossom Trick simultaneously at a single venue’ at Kollam, Kerala this year.

The event was organised by the Kollam Magicians’ Association.

Speaking to News Today, Shornur Ravi said,”When I was 20-years-old, I watched a magic show. The magician performed many tricks which made all others to look him as God. So, I too want to become a magician and started to learn it. Initially, I learned few tricks from a magician who resided nearer to my house. After that I went to a street magician, who performed snake show. I sponsored tea, coffee and snacks for him. The friendly approach helped me to learn valuable tricks from him. One of the senior magician R K Malayath in Kerala was my guru and I learnt more from him.”

“I am also doing social work by bring awareness on road safety by tying a cloth on my eyes and riding in a bike besides creating AIDS and health awareness, need to harvest rainwater, avoid liquor etc. I am also doing magic therapy for mentally-challenged persons.”

Ravi added, “This therapy is almost equal to consuming medicines which made me to continue it. The tricks that I performed in front of them makes them to speak about it for more than a week.”

“I also perform magic for them at free of cost. I donate 20 per cent of my earnings to the orphans and old age homes. I ask the inmates about their needs and wishes,” said the magician.