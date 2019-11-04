Destination UK for Vishal

Chennai: Actor Vishal today kickstarted Thupparivaalan 2 in Bristol in UK. Ashya plays the heroine in the movie that would be helmed by Mysskin. Produced by Vishal Film Factory, the film also has Rahman, Prasanna, and Gauthami in the cast.

The movie has cinematography by Nirav Shah and music by Ilayaraja. Sources say that besides the Tamil version, the film will also be dubbed and released simultaneously in Telugu. Apart from Thupparivaalan 2, Vishal also has an untitled film with Regina and Shraddha which is likely to release for Pongal holidays.