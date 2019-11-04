Freudenberg Training celebrates anniversary

Chennai: Freudenberg Training Centre in Nagapattinam celebrated its 10 anniversary on 24 October.

Principal Government ITI Nagapattinam Jeevanandam, chairman Prime Group of Institutions Govindaraj, headmaster Sikkal Higher Secondary School Jagadeesan, Ravichandran, Headmaster, Keevalur Government Higher Secondary School, Head of SOS Children’s Village Nagapattinam Bhaskar, headmasters of many local school and members of the media. Participants included students, their parents, the faculty along with their families and Freudenberg Business Group members.

“Freudenberg is opening up opportunities for young people with the excellent training in Nagapattinam, while also helping India´s economy,” says member of the Freudenberg Board of Management and chief technology officer, Tilman Krauch. “It is a beacon for the ‘Make in India’ national program designed to foster innovation, enhance skills development and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure in the country.”