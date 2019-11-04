Haier’s latest dual zone cellars

Chennai: Haier introduced its new range of classic dual zone wine cellars- WS-137GDAI and WS-53GDAI to elevate the taste of wine connoisseurs in India.

According to a press release, the new Haier wine cellars are equipped with state-of-the-art-design, to store reds and whites in an ideal environment for perfect preservation and ageing of vintage wines. The wine cellars have a capacity to store up to 137 and 53 bottles respectively and are controlled with separate temperature modes that are ideal for maintaining the taste and texture of red and white wines.