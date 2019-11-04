Hungama’s new offer

Hungama TV launched Tyohaarka Upahaar offer at only Rs 1 per month. The festival offer will be available with immediate effect. “Our endeavour has been to make our stories and characters easily accessible to every household in the country.

Hungama TV has always been a favourite amongst kids and with this promotional Tyohaarka Upahaar offer, we hope to reach out to more kids and have them subscribe and celebrate this festive season with us. This also will allow our trade partners to provide enhanced offering to their consumers,” said, president(distribution) of Star India, Gurjeev Singh Kapoor.

The channel has lined up a strong content with fresh programming all the way till December 2019. This includes movie premieres, specially curated blocks, new seasons and episodes across local animation as well as international shows.

Hungama TV will be showcasing best of Hungama shows in curated block ‘Dabaang Diwali’ followed by the premieres of two Pokémon movies – ‘Pokémon Arceus Aur Jeevan Ka Jewel’ and ‘Pokemon Zoroark Mayajaal Ka Ustaad’. The channel will also celebrate Children’s Day with a programming special titled ‘The Chotay Ustaad’ and follow it up with movie festivals with ‘Shinchan’ films along with new episodes of ‘Selfie with Bajrangi’, ‘Shinchan’ and ‘Inspector Chingum’ – all in the coming festive season.