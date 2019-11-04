Lehry Valves launches experience studio

Chennai: Lehry Valves recently announced the opening of its experience center at Spencer’s plaza. A press note said, it was opened in response to the advancements in today’s infrastructure and ever-growing demands of water consumption that has made water distribution system designs no walk in the park. Lehry Valves launched their experience center on 18 October marking the completion of their 69th year in the field. The experience studio is highly interactive equipped with Amazon’s Alexa, where questions can be answered; solutions to problems can be given, and it would even carry out set of operations to demonstrate such principles, the release noted.