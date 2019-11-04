Ramp walk to support farmers

Chennai: The Prawolion Fashion Week, a fund raiser event to support the farmers, took place in Chennai recently which was powered by Prawolion Eventz. The Prawolion Fashion Week has rolled up the event with their current award winning choreographer Karun Raman followed by Sameer Khan.

This fashion week was opened by top fashion designers Bandana Narula, followed by Moksha, Diva, Deepika Pillai, Shanith from Sri Lanka and Ken Ferns from Mumbai, establishing their passion for fashion on the ramp. Karun Raman made the event to the next level of fashion with his all new styles of choreography.