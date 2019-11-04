SIMS Hospitals launches stem cell transplant unit in Chennai

Chennai: SIMS (SRM Institutes for Medical Science) Hospitals has launched its standalone dedicated stem cell (Bone Marrow) transplant Unit, at its Vadapalani facility here recently.

Inaugurated by UK Health and Social Services Minister Vaughan Gething AM, the stem cell transplant (SCT) unit with a state-of-the-art facility will provide effective life saving treatment for life threatening malignant and non-malignant disorders.

SCT will help patients afflicted with resistant malignancies like leukemia (blood cancer), lymphomas (malignancies of the lymph nodes) and multiple myeloma (cancer of the bone marrow itself) and also non-malignant disorders like Thalassemia and Sickle cell anemia, a press release said.

SIMS also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with College of Healthcare Innovations UK. The purpose of the agreement is to develop educational and academic cooperation, in addition to promoting mutual understanding between SIMS, Chennai and Healthcare Innovations, UK.

Speaking on the occasion, SRM Group chairman Ravi Pachamoothoo said, ”The new stem cell transplant unit is another feather in the cap for the SIMS family. Cancer is a result of error in the genetic combination of cells and there are more than 100 different types of cancers. And not all cancers form tumours, such as leukemia. Each cancer is different and so is their treatment. When cancer is detected early, patients stand better chance of recovery. Therefore, people should shed the hesitation to undergo regular cancer screening and consult a specialist if there is any symptom”.